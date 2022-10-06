Venus Williams, Spike Lee set for Black Entrepreneurs Day

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A celebration of Black business success and opportunity is back for its third year. Black Entrepreneurs Day was founded and organized by “Shark Tank” panelist Daymond John. Venus Williams, Spike Lee, Tracee Ellis Ross, Shaquille O’Neal and Killer Mike are among those set to participate in the Oct. 27 evening event at New York City’s Apollo Theater. It will be streamed live on John’s Facebook page and at BlackEntrepreneursDay.com. Black business owners and entrepreneurs can apply for $25,000 grants from the NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant program created by John. The event website is open for applications through 11:59 p.m. Eastern on Oct. 12.

