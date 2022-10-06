US approves sale of advanced missiles to Gulf ally Kuwait

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has approved a $3 billion sale of advanced medium-range missiles to Kuwait to help the tiny Gulf country defend itself. The State Department notified Congress on Thursday of the planned sale, which comes amid heightened tensions in the region that many blame on Iranian proxies notably in Kuwait’s northern neighbor of Iraq. The package includes 63 medium range air-to-air missiles, 63 extended-range surface-to-air missiles and 63 tactical missiles along with associated equipment like radar and communications systems. The administration said the sale would support U.S. national security and foreign policy objectives while bolstering Kuwait’s defense capabilities.

