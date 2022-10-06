Trump’s multimillion-dollar defense attorney joins Florida firm with longstanding GOP ties

By Gabby Orr

Former President Donald Trump’s multimillion-dollar defense attorney has joined a Florida firm with ties to the former President, according to a person familiar with the arrangement and new court filings.

Chris Kise, who has already collected $3 million in fees from Trump, has joined Continental PLLC, a boutique Miami-based law firm that will now join the Trump legal team as the former president continues to navigate the investigation into his retention of records marked classified after leaving office, according to a person familiar with the arrangement.

Kise listed his new affiliation with Continental on the petition he sent to the Supreme Court earlier this week and listed another firm lawyer as working on the filing.

The firm employs a handful of other attorneys with backgrounds in Republican politics and pre-existing ties to the former president. Among them are Carlos Trujillo, who served as ambassador to the Organization of American States during the Trump administration, and Jesus Suarez, the former chairman of the Republican National Lawyers Association.

Kise left Foley & Lardner LLP, where he was a partner, earlier this fall to join Trump’s legal team.

Trump has had difficulties retaining seasoned attorneys as he continues to face a web of legal troubles. While Kise has helped on the appeal front, CNN has reported that he was sidelined from the special master review of materials seized from Mar-a-Lago.

NBC News first reported Kise’s addition to Continental on Thursday.

