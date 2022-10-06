Spanish PM decries video of students insulting women

MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has condemned the behavior of male students at a Madrid university residence hall who cheered after one of them screamed a string of sexist and vulgar obscenities at female students. A video shared widely on Twitter captured the incident on the campus of Madrid’s Complutense University. Groups of young men at windows on seven floors of the Elías Ahuja residence hall are seen raising shutters in unison, cheering and shouting insults at a residential building for women students across the way. The residence’s assistant director told reporters on Thursday that the incident happened Sunday and that the primary person involved was expelled.

