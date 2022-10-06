SpaceX delivers Russian, Native American women to station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX has delivered a fresh crew to the International Space Station for NASA, including the first Russian to launch from the U.S. in 20 years. The crew of four also includes the first Native American woman to orbit the Earth. The capsule docked Thursday, a day after blasting off. It’s the first time in 20 years that a Russian hitched a ride to the station from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, the result of a new crew exchange agreement. The new arrivals will replace four astronauts who will return in their own SpaceX capsule next week.

