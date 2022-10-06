Police negotiate with shooting suspect in hotel near Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Police are negotiating with an armed man suspected of shooting and wounding one person in a suburban Detroit hotel. The gunfire Thursday afternoon prompted police to evacuate or lock down nearby businesses in a popular dining and shopping area in Dearborn. Police told reporters a man with a long gun was contained in the Hampton Inn. The wounded person was taken to a hospital. Authorities have not released that person’s name or condition. Police say the shooting stemmed from a dispute with hotel staff over money. Police say negotiators are trying to resolve the situation peacefully.

By COREY WILLIAMS, CLAIRE SAVAGE and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER Associated Press

