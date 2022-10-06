Jewish women cite faith in contesting Kentucky abortion ban

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s sweeping abortion ban is being challenged by three Jewish women who say it violates their religious rights under the state constitution. The legal challenge was filed Thursday in state court in Louisville. The lawsuit says the state’s Republican-dominated legislature “imposed sectarian theology” by prohibiting nearly all abortions. It says that “under Jewish law, a fetus does not become a human being or child until birth.” The suit bears similarities to legal challenges to abortion bans in at least two other states. Kentucky’s Republican attorney general, Daniel Cameron, is signaling he will fight the lawsuit.

