Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 2:15 pm

Jewish women cite faith in contesting Kentucky abortion ban

KEYT

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s sweeping abortion ban is being challenged by three Jewish women who say it violates their religious rights under the state constitution. The legal challenge was filed Thursday in state court in Louisville. The lawsuit says the state’s Republican-dominated legislature “imposed sectarian theology” by prohibiting nearly all abortions. It says that “under Jewish law, a fetus does not become a human being or child until birth.” The suit bears similarities to legal challenges to abortion bans in at least two other states. Kentucky’s Republican attorney general, Daniel Cameron, is signaling he will fight the lawsuit.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content