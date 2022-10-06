Pedestrians among 10 injured when NYPD vehicle jumps curb after colliding with car

By Rob Frehse and Mark Morales, CNN

Ten people were injured after a police cruiser collided with another vehicle in the Bronx Thursday afternoon and jumped the curb, New York Police Department officials said at a news conference.

Everyone is expected to survive, Chief of Patrol Jeffery Maddrey said, adding the injured range in age from 2 to 65.

Police were not involved in a chase, Maddrey said, but were responding to the report of a stolen vehicle.

Officers were responding with their lights and sirens on when they crossed over the double yellow line to pass a vehicle in front of them, Maddrey said. But that vehicle made a left turn and the vehicles collided, sending the police cruiser over the curb and onto the sidewalk, Maddrey said.

Six people on the sidewalk were injured along with two officers in the police vehicle and two civilians in the other vehicle, he added.

The officers “were trying to get here, they were trying to prevent that crime, they were trying to apprehend someone that was attempting to steal a vehicle and unfortunately, the accident allowed the person to steal the vehicle,” Maddrey said.

“We don’t want to see anybody injured, especially when the officers are trying to do the right thing,” he added. “They were trying to prevent a crime in progress.”

“We know they are getting the best medical care right now,” Maddrey said. “We just pray for everybody, the officers and the families.”

