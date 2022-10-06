Food security, consumer groups protest Kenya’s GMO decision

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Food security, consumer rights and biodiversity groups are protesting Kenya’s reversal of a ban on genetically modified foods, saying the public wasn’t consulted on an issue key to the East African country’s economy and safety. Kenya’s new President William Ruto earlier this week announced that the Cabinet had effectively lifted the decade-old ban on openly cultivating and importing genetically modified crops. The decision came after pressure by the United States government, which had argued that the ban affected U.S. agricultural exports and food aid.

