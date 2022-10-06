Fan sues Patriots, says they ruined his Brady-signed flag

BOSTON (AP) — The owner of a U.S. flag signed by quarterback Tom Brady has sued the New England Patriots, saying the team caused irreparable damage to the flag by improperly displaying it at the team’s hall of fame at Gillette Stadium. The suit filed Wednesday in Boston contends that after the flag had been on display for a couple of months, Brady’s signature written in blue Sharpie had significantly faded, which reduced the flag’s value by as much as $1 million. A Patriots spokesperson said Thursday that the team had no immediate comment. The flag flew over the now-closed Foxboro Stadium on Dec. 22, 2001. Daniel Vitale, of Hampstead, New Hampshire, bought the flag in 2020.

