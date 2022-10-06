Ex-Oath Keeper: Group leader claimed Secret Service contact

WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes told a member of the extremist group before the 2020 election that he had a contact in the Secret Service. That claim comes from witness testimony Thursday in Rhodes’ Capitol riot trial. The witness, John Zimmerman, was part of the Oath Keepers’ North Carolina Chapter. Zimmerman said Rhodes told him that Rhodes had a Secret Sevice agent’s telephone number. Zimmerman said he believed Rhodes spoke on the phone with the agent about the logistics of a September 2020 rally that then-President Donald Trump held in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Rhodes and four others are on trial in Washington, charged with seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6 attack.

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and MICHAEL KUNZELMAN Associated Press

