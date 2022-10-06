EU lawmakers condemn Myanmar’s crackdown on media freedom

BRUSSELS (AP) — EU lawmakers have condemned the crackdown on media freedom in military-ruled Myanmar. In a resolution adopted Thursday, MEPs called for the release of “every unfairly detained journalist.” The EU Parliament cited the cases of BBC freelance producer Htet Htet Khine; Sithu Aung Myint, a Frontier Myanmar columnist and contributor to Voice of America; and freelancer Nyein Nyein Aye. Since the military seized power in February last year, it has forced at least 12 media outlets to shut down and arrested about 142 journalists, 57 of whom remain detained.

