Cross country coaches on leave after sex assault allegations

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A northeastern Indiana university has placed its women’s cross country head coach and an assistant on leave after two former runners claimed in a federal lawsuit they were doped and sexually assaulted. Huntington University, a private, Christian liberal arts university, said Thursday it placed head coach Lauren Johnson and assistant coach Curtis Hines on administrative leave until further notice. A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court names as defendants former coach Nicholas Johnson; his wife, current coach Lauren Johnson; assistant coach Curtis Hines; the university; its trustees; and unnamed administrators. The runners allege Nicholas Johnson raped them in 2020.

