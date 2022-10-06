Caltrans to break ground on $1.1 billion beautification project along Highway 246 in Santa Ynez

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - Caltrans has announced it will break ground on a beautification project along State Route 246 in Santa Ynez.

It's called the Clean California-Funded Chumash Museum Highway Beautification Project on Hwy. 246.

City leaders are expected to attend the groundbreaking event.

Some of them include Caltrans District 5 Director Tim Gubbins, Santa Ynez Chumash Tribal Chairman Kenneth Kahn, State Senator Monique Limon, Representative for Santa Barbara County Supervisor Joan Hartmann and Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Principal Michael Niehoff.

The project is made possible through Governor Gavin Newsom’s Clean California initiative.

The $1.1 billion project is a multiyear clean-up effort led by Caltrans to remove trash and create thousands of jobs.

According to Caltrans, the project will improve a half-mile section of the highway with artistic fencing, native plant landscaping and better directional signage.

The ground breaking ceremony will take place on the lot of future Santa Ynez Chumash Museum and Cultural Center adjacent to Highway 246.

Visitors are asked to park on Numancia Street near the Edison Street intersection.