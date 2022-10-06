Austria, Hungary equipping Serbia to curb border crossings

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Hungary’s foreign minister says his country and Austria will provide Serbia with equipment and personnel to curb migrant crossings at its southern border. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto cited an “explosion” in the number of people entering European countries without authorization in recent months. He spoke after delegations from the three countries met in Belgrade on Thursday. The meeting followed one the leaders of Austria, Hungary and Serbia held earlier in the week. Migrants from the Asia, Africa and the Middle East who manage to reach Greece from Turkey then move north along the so-called Balkan route toward North Macedonia and further into Serbia before reaching the borders of European Union members Hungary or Croatia.

