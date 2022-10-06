Amazon to hire 150,000 workers for holidays

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon will hire 150,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees across its warehouses ahead of the holiday season. The announcement, made Thursday, shows the e-commerce behemoth is taking a less conservative approach to its holiday planning than Walmart. Walmart said last month it would hire 40,000 U.S. workers for the holidays, compared to 150,000 in 2021. Amazon typically beefs up its operations during the holidays. It was looking for the same number of seasonal employees last year. The company said Thursday that workers can earn an average pay of $19 per hour, based on their position and location within the U.S.

