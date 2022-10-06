84 undocumented migrants rescued in Texas from semi-truck, according to sheriff

By Amanda Musa, CNN

Eighty-four undocumented migrants have been rescued from a semi-truck in Southern Texas, according to a tweet from Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

A concerned citizen called in to report a semi-truck at a residence in Weslaco, Texas, according to Guerra.

Weslaco is located about eight miles north of the US border with Mexico.

Deputies with Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along with US Customs and Border Protection, Guerra said. An investigation is ongoing.

CNN is reaching out to the sheriff’s office and CBP to learn more about the migrants and their conditions.

