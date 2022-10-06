Police, fans clash outside Argentine soccer match; 1 dead

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Police clashed with soccer fans trying to push into an Argentine league match, and the referee stopped the game as clouds of tear gas spread inside the stadium. The security minister reported one death. Authorities and witnesses say fans of the home team, Gimnasia y Esgrima, struggled to enter an already full stadium Thursday night, and police fired rubber bullets and tear gas trying to get the crowd to retreat. It came less than a week after police used tear gas inside a soccer stadium in Indonesia, setting off a crush in which 131 people died.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.