Pleasant weather with slightly warmer temps…

Picture perfect conditions will continue throughout the area over the next few days. Inland areas will be a tad warmer with slightly cooler conditions near the coast.

Overall, temperatures will gradually heat up a couple degrees through the weekend. Interior locations will top off in the upper 80s to low 90s. Near the coast, temperatures will peak in the mid 70s.

Thursday and Friday morning, watch out for patchy fog up and down the coast. Visibility could be below a tenth of mile in a couple spots! If you encounter the fog, make sure to take it slow on the roads.

Next week, there may be an area of low pressure moving our way. As a result, temperatures could be slightly cooler.