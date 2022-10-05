Nebraska Sandhills wildfire more than half contained

HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — Officials say a destructive Nebraska Sandhills wildfire that saw one firefighter die while fighting the flames is now more than half contained. The Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team said Wednesday that the size of the Bovee Fire was mapped Tuesday at nearly 19,000 acres, or about 30 square miles. That’s up from the 15,000 acres, or about 23 square miles, reported Sunday night. Officials said the fire was 56% contained going into Wednesday. Continued favorable weather conditions are helping fire crews contain the grasslands blaze that was sparked Sunday afternoon and ballooned over a matter of hours in the tinder-dry region. Purdum Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Mike Moody died Sunday after suffering an apparent heart attack while battling the fire.

