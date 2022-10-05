Mexico pledges to bring 2nd lawsuit against gun dealers

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government plans to bring another lawsuit against U.S. companies it claims are responsible for the flow of illegal weapons into Mexico. Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard suggested Wednesday the new lawsuit could target gun shops or dealers in U.S. border states who sell guns to “straw” purchasers who intend to smuggle the weapons into Mexico. The announcement comes several days after a U.S. federal judge dismissed Mexico’s first lawsuit against U.S. gun manufacturers. The judge ruled Mexico’s claims did not overcome the broad protection provided to gun manufacturers by the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act passed in 2005.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.