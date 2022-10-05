Jake Lacy becomes a lead after years of supporting roles

For more than a decade, Jake Lacy has been a recognizable actor appearing in film and television. He’s popped up on the final season of “The Office” as a new salesman at Dunder Mifflin and as a suitor for Rooney Mara in “Carol.” He also had a recurring role on “Girls.” But Lacy says once he booked HBO’s “The White Lotus,” which earned him an Emmy nod, he began to feel a new sense of job security. He next stars in the Peacock limited series “A Friend of the Family.” It’s based on the true story of a family whose daughter is kidnapped twice by the same man. Lacy also stars opposite Maika Monroe in the thriller “Significant Other,” debuting on Paramount+.

