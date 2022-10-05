Greece: Sailboat with 100 migrants sinks in high winds

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A large-scale rescue operation is underway off a southern Greek island where a sailboat carrying up to 100 migrants sank in high winds. Greece’s coast guard say its vessels, private boats and a rescue helicopter are involved in the effort off the coast of the island of Kythira, some 225 kilometers south of Athens. Kythira is some 400 kilometers west of Turkey and on a route often used by smugglers to bypass Greece and head directly to Italy.

