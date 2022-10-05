Ethiopia, Tigray head invited to peace talks in South Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The leader of Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region and the federal government have been invited to peace talks in South Africa this weekend as part of a pan-African effort to end one of the world’s most overlooked wars. That’s according to a letter seen by The Associated Press. If Debretsion Gebremichael attends the proposed talks between the Tigray and Ethiopian sides, it will be the highest-level effort yet to end the two-year war that has killed thousands of people from conflict and starvation. Ethiopia’s government has accepted the invitation, national security adviser Redwan Hussein says.

