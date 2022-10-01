Turkish minister says deadly gun attack was ‘America-based’

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s interior minister says a gun attack that killed a police officer in the country’s south was an “America-based” operation. Two suspected Kurdish militants opened fire on security force lodgings in the Mediterranean province of Mersin late Monday, killing one officer and wounding a second officer and a civilian. The comments by Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu were told to ruling party officials in the Black Sea province of Giresun on Saturday. He added that authorities in the United States had requested the serial numbers of the firearms used in the attack, without specifying which U.S. agency made the request.

