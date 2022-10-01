Saturday Evening Forecast Oct 1st

A very beautiful start to October with a steady and strong onshore flow across much of California. Even our recently very warm inland areas enjoyed some much deserved relief today! More fog and low clouds will push inland through the late night and in to early Sunday. Look for more mild weather on Sunday with highs in the 60's and 70's along the coast and 80's farther inland.

Looking ahead, more mild weather is expected as we head in to next week. This means the usual routine of morning fog giving way to mild hazy sunshine. Coastal highs will stay very nice with temperatures staying mostly in the 60's and 70's. Inland areas will see more 80's with gradual warming through the latter half of the work week. This means more 90's are expected, but we should stay under the century mark which is great news. Long range forecast models do see some chance for rain developing mostly across Northern California. We will watch and monitor closely to see if maybe some much welcome rainfall is possible for us late next week.