Santa Barbara Arts and Crafts Show welcomes more artists to participate

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - There are dozens of open booth spaces for those who want to be part of the Santa Barbara Arts and Crafts Show.

The show happens every Sunday on Cabrillo Boulevard.

Organizers said now is a good time to join especially ahead of the holiday season.

They said it’s a way to reach hundreds of locals and visitors coming through.

"We have plenty of space for new people to join in ... great time to do it because the holiday's are on the horizon ... and you know it is a great way to make some money for your interests that you're doing at home," said supervisor Jason Bryan of the Santa Barbara Parks and Rec Department.

Artisans must live in Santa Barbara County.

They must also be the creator of all of the items they sell to become a member.