Mormons to meet in Salt Lake City for biannual conference

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are scheduled to address the faith’s nearly 17 million members this weekend at their twice-yearly conference in Salt Lake City. The event, which runs Saturday and Sunday and is broadcast to members around the world, will provide officials an opportunity to address current events and spiritual matters. It has in the past provided a venue to discuss social issues and announce changes in policy. The conference comes as the church faces scrutiny for the way it handles reports of sexual abuse and faces a growing chorus of demands for reform.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.