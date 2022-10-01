Man fatally slashed during dispute on New York City subway train

By Kiely Westhoff, CNN

A 43-year-old man died Friday after being slashed on the neck during a dispute on a Brooklyn subway train, the New York Police Department said.

The victim, identified as Tommy Bailey, was pronounced dead at a local hospital in what police said was the sixth homicide in the city subway system this year. There were six homicides in the subways during the same period in 2021.

Police responded to a 911 call about an assault on a male at the Atlantic Avenue Subway station about 9 p.m. Friday. The victim was slashed on board a southbound L train, police said.

Police are seeking the suspect, who fled the scene. It’s unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other.

While NYPD stats show a slight decline this year in overall crime in the transit system, there has been a increase in rape, robbery, felony assault and grand larceny.

In July, a 14-year-old boy was fatally stabbed during a fight inside a Manhattan subway station, police said. The dispute began on the street and moved down to the station, according to police.

City officials have stepped up efforts to combat crime, including law enforcement presence and response in the subways.

In April, a man opened fire on dozens of people at a Brooklyn subway station. The suspect was charged in federal court with violating a law prohibiting terrorist and other violent attacks against a mass transportation system. The gunman allegedly fired at least 33 shots, striking 10 people, police said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.