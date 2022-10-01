Indonesian police say 4 dead, 1 missing in Papua attack

JAYAPURA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian security forces have recovered the bodies of four construction workers who were killed in a separatist attack in the restive province of West Papua. Police said the four men were killed late Thursday when gunmen stormed a government road construction project in a remote village. Five other workers fled to a nearby military post, including one who was injured in the attack, while three others hid in the jungle. The only female worker managed to escape and remains missing. A spokesman for the The West Papua Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack and said his group had warned all workers to leave Indonesian government projects or they would be considered part of security forces.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.