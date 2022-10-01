Fewer Russians cross border to flee despite military call-up

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Fewer Russians have crossed into neighbouring countries in recent days, according to local authorities, despite persisting anxiety over the partial mobilization the Kremlin launched less than two weeks ago to bolster its forces fighting in Ukraine. The mass exodus of Russian men began Sept. 21, shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the partial call-up of reservists. In Russia, the vast majority of men under 65 are registered as reservists, so airline tickets to destinations abroad sold out within hours. Shortly after, long lines of cars formed on roads leading to Russia’s borders. Over 194,000 had entered Kazakhstan, Georgia and Finland by Tuesday. But according to officials from all three countries, the daily influx has decreased by the end of this week.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.