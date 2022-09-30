Woman charged with setting fire at apartment that killed 4

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A former tenant is heading to court to face arson and murder charges in connection with a fire at a Massachusetts apartment building that claimed the lives of four people, including a man who had sued right-wing radio host Alex Jones’ Infowars website. Thirty-six-year-old Yvonne Ngoiri faces arraignment Friday. Officials say she has been charged with four counts of second-degree murder, among other charges. It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney who could comment. One victim of the May 14 fire in Worcester sued Infowars in Texas in 2018 alleging Infowars posted his photograph on its website the day of school the shooting in Parkland, Florida.

