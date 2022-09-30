Small protests appear in Havana over islandwide blackout

HAVANA (AP) — A few hundred Cubans have taken to the streets in Havana demanding the restoration of electricity, protesting more than two days after a blackout hit the entire island following the passage of Hurricane Ian. An Associated Press journalist saw about 400 people gathered in at least two spots Thursday night shouting, “We want light, we want light!” It appeared to be the first public display of anger after electricity problems created when Ian hit western Cuba and knocked out all of the island’s power grid. Authorities have not said what percentage of the population remains without electricity.

