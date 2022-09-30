Polish PM’s aide, target of email hacking, resigns

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Polish prime minister’s chief-of-staff has resigned after the official’s private email account was hacked and his private messages published over many months. Michal Dworczyk and other members of the government of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki say they believe the hacking was part of a Russian disinformation campaign. Dworczyk said he was resigning for personal reasons and because he felt he could not work as effectively as before.

