Palestinians mourn boy who died ‘of fear’ of Israeli troops

TEQUA, West Bank (AP) — Men clutching the body of a 7-year-old Palestinian boy have marched through a town in the occupied West Bank to his final resting place, a day after his parents say he died from fear of Israeli soldiers. Rayan Suleiman’s funeral Friday came a day after he was killed walking home from school, his family said. He and his brothers were chased home by Israeli soldiers, according to the parents, who said the troops banged furiously on the door and threatened to arrest the children. Moments later, Rayan was dead. The military says soldiers spoke calmly to the family and had no role in the boy’s death.

