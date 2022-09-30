Myanmar accuses rebels in east of shooting passenger plane

BANGKOK (AP) — A passenger plan has been shot in Myanmar as it was preparing to land, injuring one on board. State television MRTV says the Myanmar National Airlines plane was carrying 63 passengers when it was hit in the eastern state of Kayah. Myanmar’s military government has accused the ethnic minority militia Karenni National Progressive Party of firing the shot that penetrated the fuselage. A leader of the Karenni National Progressive Party denied the government’s accusation, saying his party had not ordered its armed wing to shoot at civilians or passenger planes. Kayah state has experienced intense conflict between the military and local resistance groups since the army seized power in February 2021.

