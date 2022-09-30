Montenegro bans entry to 28 foreigners for ‘malign’ activity

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — A day after it expelled six Russian diplomats, Montenegro has revoked residence and banned entry into the country to 28 foreign citizens it accuses of exerting “malign influence” in the interest of unidentified foreign services. The move was part of “continued and coordinated” activities, the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Friday, offering no further detail. Media and officials said the group included a former ambassador in Montenegro of neighboring Serbia. The six Russian diplomats were asked Thursday to leave the country over “breaches of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.” Russia in response closed down its consular services in Montenegro.

