Kuwait vote shakes up assembly amid political gridlock

KUWAIT CITY (AP) — Voters in Kuwait have chosen to shake up their parliament and sent two women to the assembly in the Gulf Arab nation’s second election in less than two years. The results, which will bring 27 new members to the 50-member assembly, were seen as a vote for change amid a prolonged period of gridlock. The Cabinet is appointed by the royal family, while the 50-member assembly is democratically elected and more independent than similar bodies across the region. Following Thursday’s vote, the new assembly will include 27 new members, around a dozen of whom served in previous assemblies.

