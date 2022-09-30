Kid Cudi’s songs come to life in ‘Entergalactic’ TV feature

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi recorded the bulk of his new album, the melodic rapper wanted to visually highlight the songs without depending on short music videos. The Grammy winner initially thought about turning his concept album into an anthology series, until he linked up with “black-ish” creator Kenya Barris who suggested that Cudi go the animation route. The musician took heed and has brought his songs into colorful light through a Netflix adult-animated romantic comedy, “Entergalactic.” The TV show is inspired by his eighth studio album of the same name. Both were released Friday.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.