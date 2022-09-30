Jimmy Carter to celebrate 98 with family, friends, baseball

ATLANTA (AP) — Jimmy Carter, already the longest-living U.S. president in history, will celebrate his 98th birthday Saturday with family and friends in Plains, the tiny Georgia town where he and his wife, 95-year-old Rosalynn, were born. The 39th president’s latest milestone comes as The Carter Center, which the Carters established together in 1982, marks 40 years of promoting democracy and advancing public health internationally. Jason Carter, the former president’s grandson, described his grandfather as content with his life and legacy. The younger Carter said the former president plans a relatively quiet day and will make sure to watch his favorite baseball team, the Atlanta Braves, in a key matchup against the New York Mets.

