Japan PM condemns Russian annexation of parts of Ukraine

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in telephone call with Ukraine’s president, has condemned Russia’s new annexation of parts of Ukraine as illegal and a violation of the country’s sovereignty. Kishida says he also reassured Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Japan is committed to working with the international community in supporting Ukraine and plans to impose more sanctions against Russia. Japan has closely cooperated with other Group of Seven nations and Europe in imposing sanctions over Russia’s invasion. Most recently, it banned exports of sensitive materials to Russia that could be used to make chemical weapons.

