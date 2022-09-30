China dismisses complaints over quarantining US diplomats

BEIJING (AP) — China is dismissing complaints from two U.S. lawmakers over the quarantining of American diplomats and their family members under the country’s strict COVID-19 regulations. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson says China’s epidemic protocols apply to both Chinese and foreigners and are open and transparent. She called the statements by the U.S. lawmakers “really absurd and completely groundless.” Republican Congressmen James Comer and Michael McCaul wrote to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday asking for clarification of the quarantines. The U.S. Embassy had no immediate comment on the letter.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.