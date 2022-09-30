Skip to Content
Biden signs bill to avert government shutdown, aid Ukraine

By KEVIN FREKING
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed into law a bill that finances the federal government through mid-December and provides another infusion of military and economic aid to Ukraine. He signed the bill Friday after lawmakers acted to avert a partial government shutdown set to begin after midnight. The bill passed the House by a vote of 230-201. Republicans overwhelmingly opposed the measure. It provides more than $12.3 billion in Ukraine-related aid. The money will go to provide training, equipment and logistics support for the Ukraine military, and to help Ukraine’s government provide basic services to its citizens.

