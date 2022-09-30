After Ian, Florida college students left homeless by floods

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A typical Friday for University of Central Florida students living at the Arden Villas apartments means preparing for a weekend of college football viewing, beer pong and, maybe, flipping open a book or two. Hurricane Ian required a change of plans. Students living at the complex near the UCF campus on Friday carried out water-logged clothes in garbage bags, used a pontoon and an air mattress to rescue friends and moved furniture out of flooded apartments. Cars were submerged in brown water in the apartment complex’s parking lot, which resembled a lake.

