US calls on Israel to investigate death of Palestinian boy
By JOSEF FEDERMAN
Associated Press
JERUSALEM (AP) — The U.S. State Department has called on Israel to open a “thorough” investigation into the mysterious death of a 7-year-old Palestinian boy who collapsed and died shortly after Israeli soldiers came to his home in the occupied West Bank. Relatives said Rayan Suleiman had no previous health problems and accused the army of scaring the child to death. The army called the death a tragedy and said its soldiers were not to blame. Thursday’s incident has added to the rising tensions in the West Bank, where Israeli troops have been conducting daily arrest raids that have frequently escalated into deadly violence in recent months.