Statue of Harry Truman unveiled in U.S. Capitol Rotunda

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) — Republican and Democratic leaders praised former President Harry S. Truman as one of the best U.S. leaders in history during a ceremony on Thursday to unveil a statue of Truman in the U.S. Capitol’s Rotunda. The ceremony to honor the 33rd president remembered a president who made some of the most significant decisions in the country’s history, including ending World War II, desegregating the country’s Armed Forces and the federal work force and forming the United Nations. The bronze statue is the 10th presidential statue in the Capitol Rotunda in the center of the U.S. Capitol. The Truman Library Institute led the campaign to raise more than $400,000 for the statue.

