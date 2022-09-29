Several people try to enter Iranian Embassy in Oslo
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police in Norway say several people in a violent crowd attempted to enter the Iranian Embassy in Oslo. Scuffles broke out and rocks were thrown at officers, and police said 90 people were detained. A crowd on Thursday had gathered outside the diplomatic mission in Oslo to protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody in Iran. She died Sept. 16 after being detained by Iran’s police. Police in the Norwegian capital said “many people were behaving violently” at Thursday’s demonstration.