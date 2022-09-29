‘Serial’ case: Victim’s family wants to redo Syed hearing

BALTIMORE (AP) — The family of a young woman who was killed in 1999 will appeal a Baltimore judge’s recent order overturning the conviction of Adnan Syed, the man imprisoned for decades for Hae Min Lee’s death. The case was examined in the popular true-crime podcast “Serial,” and Syed was released earlier this month after prosecutors told a judge they had uncovered doubts about the fairness of the investigation. Attorney Steve Kelly says the victim’s brother filed a notice of appeal Wednesday, alleging violations of the family’s right to meaningfully participate in the Sept. 19 hearing in which Syed secured his release. Kelly said the Lee family is not challenging Syed’s release, but instead wants another hearing that the family can more fully participate in.

