Royal Mint unveils first coins to feature King Charles III

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Royal Mint has unveiled the first coins to feature the portrait of King Charles III. Britons will begin to see Charles’ image in their change from around December, as 50-pence coins depicting him gradually enter circulation. The Royal Mint sid Friday the new monarch’s effigy was created by British sculptor Martin Jennings and has been personally approved by Charles. In keeping with a centuries-old tradition, the king’s portrait faces to the left — the opposite direction to his mother’s, Queen Elizabeth II. A separate memorial 5-pound coin remembering the life and legacy of Elizabeth will be released Monday. Charles acceded to the throne Sept. 8 upon the death of his mother, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

