Mexico: Helicopter crashed after capo capture without fuel

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials say a navy helicopter crashed in July killing 14 marines because it ran out of fuel following an operation to capture drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero. The Black Hawk crashed July 15 in the Pacific coast city of Los Mochis hours after marines captured Caro Quintero in the mountains. Caro Quintero was wanted for extradition to the United States for the 1985 killing of Drug Enforcement Administration agent Kiki Camarena. The Attorney General’s Office said in a statement Thursday that the investigation into the incident ruled out the possibility that the helicopter was downed in an attack and that the manufacturer’s analysis of the aircraft’s flight recorder concluded it ran out of fuel.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.